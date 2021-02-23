Jennifer Brady lost to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open final Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady is ready to launch another determined bid to claim the Dubai Duty Free Championships title when play gets under way at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 7.

The gritty American made a huge impact when she competed last year, successfully negotiating the qualifying rounds without dropping a set and then advancing all the way to the semi-finals with victory over 2017 and 2018 Dubai winner Elina Svitolina and a dramatic quarter-final win over former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

“Jennifer Brady’s quarter-final victory over Garbine Muguruza last year was one of the highlights of the tournament,” Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said. “The match ended 6-4 in the final set and had us all on the edge of our seats until the very end. She has continued to entertain us ever since with many excellent performances, and her success in reaching the final of the Australian Open was richly deserved.”

Brady had already claimed victory over world No. 1 Ash Barty in Brisbane before arriving in Dubai last year, and after her fine run to the Dubai semi-finals she continued to impress. In her first tournament back after disruption to the tournament schedule due to the pandemic she swept all the way to the title in Lexington, winning all five of her matches in straight sets.

That was followed by a semi-final finish at the US Open, where she defeated Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber before falling to eventual champion Naomi Osaka, and another semi-final finish in Ostrava. This season, before advancing to her first Grand Slam final in Melbourne where Osaka again stopped her run, she reached the semi-finals of the Grampians Trophy event.

Brady has repeatedly demonstrated what a fierce competitor she can be, and her semi-final battle at the Australian Open was yet another example as she came through a 14-minute final game against Karolina Muchova, saving three break points before closing out the match on her fifth match point.

Her mental toughness wasn’t always there, but finding it has been the key to her success. “I would say throughout my junior career, all the coaches that I had, I was training at the (Chris) Evert Tennis Academy and they were always telling me I had potential to be a great tennis player,” Brady said after her semi-final victory. “It was just finding my game. You know, I had a bit of a temper as a kid. Wasn’t really mentally the toughest. So I think that has kind of just shifted my whole career, just being able to stay in tough moments, close out tough matches, just fight my way back regardless of the score.”

Among those who will also be challenging for the title are defending champion Simona Halep, world No. 1 Barty, former Dubai winners Petra Kvitova, Svitolina and Belinda Bencic, 2020 US Open runner-up and WTA Comeback Player of the Year Victoria Azarenka, recent Abu Dhabi winner Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, Tunisian sensation Ons Jabeur and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.