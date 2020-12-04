Dubai: Abdullah Jasim and Ghaya Al Muhrizi won the men’s and women’s Emirati categories in the Ajman Time Trial Cycling Challenge held at Al Zorah, earlier on Friday.
Organised by the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) in collaboration with Al Qudra Sports Management, the Ajman Time Trial Challenge witnessed a huge participation from cyclists from across the Middle East.
The race was held as a part of a series of community-level activities launched by Ajman Tourism to reinforce the emirate’s position as a prominent sports and tourist destination.
In the open category, the winner was Abdul Rahman Ahmed in the men’s and Ebtissam Zayed in the women’s section.
The next round of activity will include the second edition of the Amina Hospitals Half Marathon Ajman (21.1km) that is scheduled to be held on December 25 also in the Al Zorah region of Ajman. Organisers have kept entrance open for around 400 participants in an attempt to better control race proceedings during the pandemic.
A lot of emphasis is being laid on all community activities being hosted by Ajman Tourism while adhering to precautionary and safety measures. This includes temperature checks for all participants, wearing masks and gloves during the race and limiting the number of participants while ensuring social distancing.
The Saudi German Hospital in Ajman provided medical care and support to all participants during the time trial.