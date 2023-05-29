Dubai: Japanese swimming legend and Olympic champion Rie Kaneto has launched a training programme in Dubai to scout and develop talented swimmers of various ages and nationalities.
The programme comprises a training camp taking place at Hamdan Sports Complex, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.
The three-day training camp has been launched with participation of more than 150 junior swimmers in addition to 300 swimmers from sports clubs and swimming academies in Dubai.
The training camp aims to create world and Olympic future champions, and includes all kinds of drills for swimmers of mid-experiences and professional swimmers.
Boosting relations
The Olympic champion expressed her pleasure at her visit and affirmed Dubai is the most convenient destination for athletes in the world.
Kaneto, who won the gold medal in the 200M Women’s Breaststroke Competition in Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016, said she wishes to contribute in boosting bilateral relations between Dubai and Japan and is even thinking about moving to the Emirate.
She has won 36 medals during her participations in all swimming championships among which are 22 gold medals, 7 silver meals and 7 bronze.
Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 28 sports activities which include swimming, water polo, karting, cycling, running, taekwondo and tennis.