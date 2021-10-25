Japan in action Image Credit: Supplied

Japan captain Ozu Moreira, one of the best players in the world, is already looking forward to the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021, taking place in Kite Beach between November 2-6.

The Japanese star, who has been nominated for the Best Player of the Year Award (to be handed at the Beach Soccer Stars gala in Dubai on the November 6) feels proud he and his team get the chance to take part in what he considers a unique competition: “The Intercontinental Cup is like a concentrated World Cup, with top-class teams squaring off in a shorter period.”

The Japanese side will get to Dubai after their stunning performance in the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup held this summer in Russia, in which they made it all the way to the final. There, Russia (who were again drawn into their group in Dubai) denied them the world crown. But with their key players and emerging stars, the Samurai think they have all what it takes to become the champions in Dubai. Their faithful and colorful crowd, always one of the most eye-catching in the stands of the stadium, will for sure be a great support to fight for that.