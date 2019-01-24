At the other end, Phuong continued to be a thorn for the Japanese defence with his quick movement and runs. He should have got a goal in the 27th minute, but his curling placement went just wide. Ten minutes later, Nguyen was at it again when his onward supply caught Phan Van Duc in the clear, only for Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda to bring off a save. Japan nearly went into the break a goal to the good with Doan Ritsu and Minamino Takumi advancing on the right, but an alert Dang Van Lam pulled off a fine one-handed save.