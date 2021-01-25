Dubai: ISD Athletics, the UAE’s newest athletics academy for youth from the ages of 4 and above will open its doors this week at Dubai Sports City. Led by British 110m hurdler and sprinter Andy Turner — a three-time Olympic medallist, European and Commonwealth gold medallist, world record-holder and former Team GB Olympian — ISD Athletics Academy will offer Dubai athletes a new, world-class experience in athletics.
As part of its launch celebrations, free lessons will be offered throughout the opening week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, led by Turner, Alex Al-Ameen former Team GB sprinter and current Nigerian national team athlete, and Antonio Infantino, Italian national team sprinter and two-time national team title winner. Speaking about the launch of academy, Turner said: “Dubai is one of the world’s most driven in the world of sport, with sports development at the core of its ambitions. ISD Athletics Academy will bring an unparalleled experience to the youth of the UAE, providing them with first-rate programs in all the disciplines of track & field, as well as providing top athletes with a pathway to pursue professional careers in athletics through college scholarships in the US. We look forward to welcoming Dubai’s youth to ISD Athletics at Dubai Sports City starting this week.”
Athletes of all levels are encouraged to come out this week to meet Turner and his team on the track at Dubai Sports City and to experience the sport of athletics, learn new skills and compete with yourself.