Ireland’s Sam Bennett claims win on Hope Probe Stage of UAE Tour on Marjan Island

Dubai: Irish rider Sam Bennett claimed the sprinting honours on the fourth stage — the Hope Probe Stage — of the UAE Tour on Wednesday at Marjan Island as the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the leader’s jersey.
Bennett, riding for Deceuninck, beat David Dekker, Caleb Ewan and Elia Viviani at the end of the 204km stage.
It was the 30-year-old’s first win of the season and the 50th of his career. Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates leads the race, 43 secs ahead of Adam Yates.
Thursday’s fifth stage ends at Jebel Jais, for the second summit finish of the event.
STAGE RESULT
1 — Sam Bennett (Deceuninck — Quick-Step), 204km in 4h51’51”, average speed 41.939km/h
2 — David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), same time
3 — Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), same time
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 — Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
2 — Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) +43s
3 — João Almeida (Deceuninck — Quick-Step) +1:03