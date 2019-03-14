One of UAE’s oldest tournament to have 35 categories

Dubai: One of the UAE’s oldest and reputed badminton tournaments will stage its 42nd edition next month.

The India Club UAE Open Badminton Tournament, presented by Friends Provident International, will commence from April 2 at India Club.

This tournament which began in 1978 is open to both local and international players.

The Indian Club officials announced that this year’s tournament will comprise 35 categories and the final will be held on May 3. Cash prizes, trophies, air tickets and gift hampers amounting to around Dh50,000 are on offer for the winners.