Dubai: Giving another boost to the game, the inaugural edition of the NAS International Padel Championship kicked off at the Nad Al Sheba complex.

Held under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ and organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money, and has been held every year during Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Shaikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association and Honorary President of the Arab Padel Federation, welcomed the participating team competing in the first edition of the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Championship.

Eight teams, including hosts UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, are in the fray.

Significant growth

“Padel has seen a significant growth increase in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular as the Emirate has become a major venue for Arab and international teams competing here in prestigious global events, the most recent of which was hosting the World Padel Championship, held last year and ending on a successful note. Thanks to the unwavering support of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who has given all the essential resources for development, which paved the way for all the success.”

The president of the UAE Padel Association also hailed the support of the International Padel Federation (FIP). Shaikh Saeed also hailed praised the role of fans in inspiring the players during the 10th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament. Shaikh Saeed also crowned the winners of the different categories of the Padel Championship.

Nicola Sciascia and Biel Ballester won the UAEPA 10 title after beating Anshul Choubal and Ishaan Choubal 6-4, 6-2.

Saif Alhammadi Talal and Qassim Alsharafi emerged winners in the U-16 category competition. They defeated Ahmed Al Hashemi and Issa Ahli in 6-0, 6-3 in the final. Aisha Alawadhi and Andrea Soto claimed the women’s title in the UAEPA 10 category. They beat Guadeloupe de San Felix and Gabriela Duch 6-3, 6-3.

The volleyball championships saw some engrossing battles that saw four teams book their places in semifinals. Image Credit: Supplied

Strong contenders

Defending champions Emperor maintained their perfect start, registering their second straight win, in the NAS Sports Tournament Volleyball Championship. Emperor defeated HMS 3-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Emperor won the first set 25-17 but faced a tough time against their rivals in the second. HMS tried to make a comeback and took the hard-fought second set 26-24. Emperor, comprising German, Australian, Dutch, and Iranian stars, dominated the next two sets to wrap up the match.

One of the strong contenders for the title, Fahood Zabeel drubbed Al Shababi 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-16) to confirm their ticket for semi-finals.

Dubai Police GHQ and RTA reached the semifinals of the wheelchair basketball tournament. Image Credit: Supplied

Increasing their tally

Elsewhere, Dubai Police GHQ and the Roads and Transport Authority reached the semi-finals of the wheelchair basketball tournament being held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Dubai Police GHQ topped Group A with six points after defeating the Al Bustan Center and Residence team 40-11, while the Roads and Transport Authority team beat Dubai Municipality 34-21, raising their tally to six.