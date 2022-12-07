Abu Dhabi: The Gulf 12 Hours returns in style to Abu Dhabi, with the biggest ever driver line-up confirmed for the 11th edition of the event to be held at Yas Marina Circuit when the on-track action begins on December 9.
The competition is set to feature the largest ever GT3 starting grid in the Middle East, with 33 cars confirmed to compete across the two competitions, the GT3 and the GT Cup categories. The traditional 12-hour endurance GT race will see drivers take to the track for qualifying on Saturday evening before the race begins on Sunday at 10am UAE time.
Notable addition
A notable addition to the grid for this edition is F1 star and Haas driver, Kevin Magnussen, who will return to Yas Marina Circuit after this year’s AbuDhabiGP weekend. Magnussen is set to make his official GT3 debut for MDK Motorsports alongside his Le Mans-winning father, Jan Magnussen, and Mark Kvamme in an MDK Motorsports Ferrari.
Kevin Magnussen said: “MDK Motorsports is driven by passionate and professional racers, and I enjoy working with these guys. Of course, I’m also extremely grateful to be given another chance of driving together with my father — and, hopefully, even trying to win a race.”
The reigning Gulf 12 Hours champions, 2 Seas Motorsport, with their winning driver line-up are confirmed for the race, as Isa Al Khalifa, Martin Kodrićand Hunter Abbott look to earn their third title.
As the most successful team in Gulf 12 Hours history, Kessel Racing have entered with a four-car line-up of Ferrari 488 GT3 cars as they look to regain their dominance of the competition, while an international mix featuring GT3 models from Audi, McLaren, Porsche and BMW will bring an incredible display of motorsport design to the iconic circuit.
Record-setting weekend
On the return of the Gulf 12 Hours, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM said: “After the success of this year’s record-setting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, we are thrilled to host the biggest ever driver line-up competing at Yas Marina Circuit for the 11th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours.
“The opportunity to see the competition continue to grow in representation and interest from around the world is an encouraging sign, and we look forward to seeing this international grid compete for the championships here on Yas Island.”