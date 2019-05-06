Imam and Tanisha win India Club badminton titles

Oldest tournament concludes with record participation in various categories

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai-based Indonesian Imam Adi Kusuma emerged as the men’s singles champion in the 42nd edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament.

Kusuma beat his compatriot Fahmi Mubarok 21-9, 13-21, 21-18.

In the ladies singles final, Tanisha Crasto defeated Palwasha Bashir 21-13, 21-19.

This edition of the tournament was the largest in 42 years with 674 entries in 36 different categories from 12 different countries.

Kusuma then went on to partner Crasto and defeat Fahmi Mubarok and Vivian Silva 21-15 and 21-16 to win the mixed doubles title.

The men’s doubles was won by Kusuma and Marselinus Nanda Dewagraha defeating Choirunnizar Chan and Korenelius Mujiono by straight sets of 21-19, 21-18.

In the junior categories, Alexia Alexander stopped Vaidhahi Kalidasan 22-20, 21-8 for title while Boys singles Under-9 title was won by Nithin Prakash Ramasamy defeating Yodh Soppin 21-17, 21-04.

Other results

Girls Singles Under 11: Prapthi Prasanna Kumar bt Alexia Elsa Alexander 21-12, 21-11.

Boys Singles Under 11: Riyan Malhan bt Adam Jeslin 21-15, 21-05

Boys Doubles Under 11: Riyan Malhan and Noel Cherian Jacob bt Rishith Rajesh and Nithin Prakash Ramasamy 21-13, 21-13.

Girls Singles Under 13: Anvitha Vijay bt Rishitha Rajith 21-11, 15-21, 21-15.

Boys Singles Under 13 Bharath Latheesh bt Joel James 25-23 21-17.

Boys Doubles Under 13: Joel James and Nisarg Thunga bt Atchuthan Damodharan and Rishabh Kalidasan 21-11, 25-23.

Girls Doubles Under 13: Sakshi Prakash Kurbkhelgi and Anvitha Vijay bt Danica Alizabeth Ferrao and Rishitha Rajith 21-16, 21-14

Girls Singles Under 15: Tanika Sequeira bt Rinitha Rajith 21-11, 21-14.