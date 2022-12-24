Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board has today confirmed the team that will represent the UAE in the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in South Africa Saturday January 14 to Sunday 29 January, 2023.
Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said “The UAE Women’s team has continued to demonstrate an admirable approach to team cohesiveness where all players complement each other and deliver consistent match-winning performance. They have taken advantage of every opportunity to showcase their positive attitude with increasing confidence. As they now take their well-earned place to compete in the ICC’s inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, we wish the team a very successful South African tour.”
Clean-sweep
Having secured their place in the inaugural tournament through a dominating, five-match clean-sweep in the Asia Qualifiers, played in Malaysia 2022, UAE will be vying to secure their place in the top three of their group which will see them progress to the tournament’s ‘Super Six’ round. The top two teams from the ‘Super Six’ groupings will then progress to the semi-finals.
Najeeb Amar, Emirates Cricket Women’s Head Coach said; “UAE Women have enjoyed a very successful 2022, and through these successes we are now part of history by competing in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup - our collective reward for all the hard work each individual has invested. However, we have no intent on resting on these successes. Our coaching and high-performance teams continue to invest in developing each player, and we will approach each match with a firm winning-mindset.” “Our goal is to compete to the best of our abilities, to push those abilities and finish our Group matches in the top three (and) proceed to the Super Sixes.”
Representing the UAE is;
Theertha Satish (C)
Vaishnave Mahesh
Samaira Dharnidharka
Lavanya Keny
Sanchin Singh
Rinitha Rajith
Indhuja Nandakumar
Siya Gokhale
Mahika Gaur
Avanee Sunil Patil
Archara Supriya
Rishitha Rajith
Geethika Jyothis
Sanjana Ramesh
Ishitha Zehra
Drawn into Group D, UAE’s schedule is;
Saturday 14 (January) v Scotland U19 Women’s
Monday 16 (January) v India U19 Women’s
Wednesday 18 (January) v South Africa U19 Women’s