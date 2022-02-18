Dubai: Just Padel Mina Rashid venue has received enormous requests for additional teams and timelines for the tournament. Looking at the response in registrations venue organisers have added additional dates, which will allow them to accommodate all requests and players will have ample time to register for the tournament.
The updated schedule for the tournament:
C- category: March 4 and 5
C category: March 11 and 12
C+ category: March 18 and 19
All finals on March 19
In order to make it convenient for all participants, Just Padel events team will create more activities to engage the women to make sure there is more than just matches.