Dubai: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship kick off on Sunday, beginning with the women’s event, with the men’s competition hot on its heels next week.
It is a landmark event for the ladies as this year marks the 21st anniversary, while the men will be competing in the 29th ATP competition running until March 20.
While, due to coronavirus restrictions, fans will not be allowed to attend at the event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Garhoud, you can still cheer on your favourites from the comfort and safety of your home, as Dubai Sports TV. will be covering all the action.
While Simona Halep has withdrawn due to an injured back, there is still plenty of big names on show, with top seed and world No. 5 Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, Belinda Bencic and Aryna Sabalenka fighting it out in week one.
Serial Dubai champion Roger Federer will be in town for the ATP competition as he returns from more than a year out through injury. Big guns Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev, Stan Wawrinka will also be eying the prize.