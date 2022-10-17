UAE Team Emirates closed out the European calendar in fine form with an impressive team display, culminating in the victory for Marc Hirschi at the Veneto Classic in Italy. The win was complimented by a clear second place for Davide Formolo, with Matteo Trentin and Diego Ulissi rounding out the top-10.
UAE Team Emirates dictated the pace of the front group for much of the day, with a strong numerical advantage in the three final laps on the 190km from Treviso to Bassano del Grappa.
Matteo Trentin was highly active throughout the race and reduced the front group on each passing of the cobbled climb of La Tisa, always surrounded by his teammates.
Technical descent
Davide Formolo went clear with -15km to go in pursuit of Nicola Conci (Deceuninck Quickstep) on the final climb of the day, with Hirschi coming across on the technical descent and holding clear all the way to the line to win solo.
The victory also sees the team take victory in the Coppa Italia and take their 48th win of the season.
Hirschi, said “ I’m really happy with this win. Last year I liked the parcours a lot. It’s a very interesting race with the cobbled climb and the gravel. I knew the final climb from training and I came back to Formolo and Conci over the top and I attacked down the other side. I’m already looking forward to next year I’m looking for a good winter and ahead to next year. It was a special performance by us today. It’s a lot of fun to race in this team ”.
Veneto Classic results:
1.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) 4:39:54 ‘
2.Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) +10 ”
3.Nicola Conci (Deceuninck-Alpecin) +29 ”
5.Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) + 33’’
10.Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +42’’