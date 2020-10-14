The Hatta mountains area will witness sports and adventure activities in the coming months. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The scenic hills of Hatta will be the centre of attention among UAE’s sports and adventure enthusiasts soon as Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has prepared an exciting package of community events for the region, starting with a women’s only programme on October 23.

Organised by the DSC in cooperation with Hatta Adventures, Al Hajarain Restaurant and Hatta Kayak, the ‘Women’s Adventure Hatta’ will start at 7 am with a hike through the mountains followed by kayaking. The ‘Women’s Adventure Hatta’ event is open to ladies aged 16-60, and those wishing to take part can register by sending an email to info@hattaadventures.com or calling +971-54-9988789.

The second event on the list will be the ‘Stand-Up Paddling’ competition, which is scheduled to take place on October 30 on the Hatta Lake. Organised in cooperation with the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) and Hatta Adventures, the event is open to both males and females aged between 16 and 60.

There is a ‘Yoga and Rowing’ expedition planned for November 20. Open to both males and females, aged 16-60, the event will be organised in cooperation with Arabian Epic and Hatta Adventures.

The DSC will partner with Arabian Epic and Hatta Adventures again to organise the ‘Garmin Quest Race’ on December 18. Open to males and females aged 16-60, the race will involve kayaking, running and mountain biking. Then, on January 1, 2021, there will be an Arabian Epic mountain bike race, which will be open to both men and women aged 16 to 60.

The Hatta region has been the focus of DSC’s attention since 2009, more so since His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a Dh1.3 billion comprehensive development plan for Hatta in November, 2016, to enhance the social and economic capabilities of the region, and to boost its appeal as a first-class sporting and eco-tourism destination.