Dubai: Organisers of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games have promised to deliver a truly memorable edition of the multi-sports event in a little over two years’ time.

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Organising Committee of the Games (HAPGOC) held its first Co-ordination Commission meeting on June 2-3, and some of the top organizing officials assured the continent of an excellent fourth edition of the Games scheduled to be held in October 2022.

Held via video-teleconference, the meeting was attended by officials from the China Disabled Persons’ Federation (CDPF), the Hangzhou Municipal Government, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC) as well as directors of several departments of HAPGOC and APC management.

While APC Vice President Masayuki Mizuno opened the meeting, Chen Weiqiang, Deputy Secretary General of HAPGOC and Vice Mayor of Hangzhou was joined by Ms. Wang Meimei, Vice President of CDPF and the National Paralympic Committee of China (NPCC) in assuring the continent of a truly memorable sports gathering in more than two years’ time.

“Although we are meeting under unusual circumstances, it is still a momentous occasion as we begin our journey together towards the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. In a little over two years’ time, the eyes of Asia will be upon these Games. People across the region will be captivated by both the highs and the lows of competitive sport. They will see beyond the disability to the person behind and will unite in celebrating the very best of humanity,” Mizuno said in his opening remarks.

During the two days of the Co-Comm meeting, delegates were updated with progress reports and plans ahead on several aspects of the Games including sports planning and operations, broadcasting and IT, accreditation, transportation, marketing, media and public relations, ceremonies, the Games Village and venues.

Weiqiang highlighted that the Games preparations were initiated in various areas including a successful survey of NPC participation intentions, initial drafting of the competition schedule and commencement of construction for competition venues and the Games Village.

“During the next two years, we will accelerate the preparation for the Games, foresee more challenges and promote this edition better. I believe, with the strong support from everyone, we will deliver a successful event presenting a sports and cultural gathering jointly built and enjoyed with Chinese grandeur, Zhejiang style and Hangzhou flavor,” Weiqiang said.

The fourth Asian Para Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from October 9 to 15, 2022 featuring 22 sports with Taekwondo and Para-Canoe making their debuts. Around 4,000 para-athletes are expected to compete in 608 sporting disciplines during the week-long extravaganza.