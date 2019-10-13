Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council and the Dubai Sports Council, has welcomed the participants of the inaugural Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, which is set to kick off on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Shaikh Rashid Hall.

Organised under the theme “Together We Make the Future of Sports”, the two-day event brings together top decision-makers from the world of sport and leading names from the world of AI for discussions on the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.

Welcoming the participants to Dubai, one of the world’s leading incubators of innovation and future technology in the world, Shaikh Hamdan said, “His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that in Dubai, we do not wait for the future, but we create it. Inspired by his words, we are pleased to see Dubai Sports Council bringing together the world’s leading innovators from the world of AI and robotics, and top decision-makers from the sphere of sports to share their insights and showcase their expertise.