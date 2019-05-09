Moroccan picks up man of the match prize as Surprise stop Fohood Zabeel in NAS volleyball

Dubai: Mohammad Al Hachdadi and Bisset Yordan proved to be a formidable combination as Surprise beat Fohood Zabeel 3-2 on the opening night of the NAS Volleyball Championship.

Man of the match Al Hachdadi from Morocco scored a game-high 32 points, while Cuba’s Yordan contributed 25 points as Surprise cut short Fohood Zabeel’s spirited rally from 2-0 down to level 2-2 with a 25-19, 26-24, 26-28, 16-25, 15-12 win.

In the second match, Dubai 2021 cruised to a 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 25-20) win over Al Burkan with Cuban Hernandez Ramos leading the scoring charts for Dubai 2021 with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Hadaf Sporting RAK defeated Mideast Metals by six wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish, while DP World cruised to a comfortable 34-run win over The Cricketers Club at the NAS Cricket T10 tournament at Wombats Cricket Ground in Jebel Ali.

Mian Zar Mohammad’s blazing 28-ball 64 was the highlight as Hadaf Sporting RAK chased down Mideast Metals 125-4. Man of the match Mohammad Surjith hit a lusty 39 off 18 balls while Vishak Sasikumar joined Munawar Ali Khan Mohammad (27 n.o.) in getting the job done.

