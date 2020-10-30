Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The World Golf Awards, one of the industry’s most prominent and revered accolades, has awarded Golf Saudi with a Vision Award, during their COVID-modified annual ceremony in Dubai.

The awards which brought together market leaders from more than 40 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania, was a celebration of the best courses and destinations across the golf industry.

The World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations. Voted for by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry, this accolade further solidifies Golf Saudi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic new golf markets.

Golf Saudi was awarded for their outstanding strategic contribution to the game, securing the coveted Vision Award, in light of their national endeavour and commitment to the world’s first national golf sustainability initiative.

Yasir O. Al Rumayyan, Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “To be recognised by the World Golf Awards is a great honour and provides a valuable boost to the progress of the game in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to the support of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and in line with Vision 2030, we have made great efforts to ensure our strategy for developing the sport is as progressive as it is inclusive. Whilst we are still in the formative stages of our national golf plans, progress has been considerable, giving us great confidence that our direction and commitment to sustainability will stand us in the best stead for the years to come.”

The World Golf Awards recognised Golf Saudi with their respected Vision Award for their efforts in facilitating uptake and participation in golf through the delivery of world-class facilities, operational excellence and the implementation of industry best practice and a continued commitment to establishing Saudi Arabia as an exceptional golfing nation. This has all been achieved with Golf Saudi simultaneously looking to instill a culture of environmental and ecological innovation throughout all of its ongoing pioneering initiatives.

Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, said: “I have closely watched over the past few years the accelerated development of Golf Tourism in Saudi Arabia, Golf Saudi’s vision is truly breath taking and quickly coming to fruition. The next decade is incredibly exciting for Golf Tourism in the Kingdom and I believe in the near future the industry will be looking to the region as a market leader in golf development and sustainability.”