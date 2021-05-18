Dubai: Fernando Gaviria edged closer to his first victory of the season with a creditable second place behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia from L’Aquila to Foligno (139km).
During a relatively flat stage, the Cat.4 climb (6.8km at 5%) shook up the peloton with many of the top sprinters losing contact.
Gaviria, surrounded by his teammates, held his position in the bunch on the fast descent to the line in Foligno. As the sprint opened up, it was Gaviria’s teammate and fellow countryman Sebastian Molano who pounced first in an attempt to set things up for Gaviria who was glued to the wheel of Sagan. Molano was brought back in the final straight with Gaviria unable to edge Sagan who took the spoils heading into the first rest-day of the race.
Gaviria said later: “Sagan was very strong in the end and he deserved the win today. My condition is good but as a sprinter it’s tough to say you are really happy with a performance unless you win. I’m content that I’m getting closer, my condition is good and I’m hungry to go for that win in the second week.”
Davide Formolo remains in touch for the General Classification in 10th position, 1’02’’ behind race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers).
The race is scheduled to resume on Wednesday with Stage 11 on the mountainous terrain from Perugia to Montalcino ( 162km).
Results
Giro d’Italia Stage 10
1.Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:10:56
2.Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3. Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) s.t
General Classification
1.Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) 4:08:23
2. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep) +14’’
3. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) +22’’
10. Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) +1’02’’