Dubai: Germany will be setting up a training camp in Dubai to prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup which kicks off on November 21.
Coached by Hansi Flick, the squad is set to land in Dubai on November 14.
They will then fly to Doha on November 17 and play their first Group E match against Japan on November 23.
Last 16
The other teams in the group are Spain and one from either Costa Rica or New Zealand.
The four-time world champions last lifted the trophy in 2014 and will fancy their chances of easily getting to the last 16 of the tournament. They have been touted to go all the way and win their fifth World Cup title.
Germany is not the only team heading to the UAE - Argentina have already announced they will be training in Abu Dhabi before the World Cup.