Sharjah: GEMS Millennium School Sharjah emerged winners of the inaugural edition of Medcare Interschool Football Championship, which concluded in Sharjah recently. A total of 288 students from 24 schools in the Emirate showcased their talents in the competition.
The tournament, organised under the aegis of UAE School Sports Association (UAESUSF), witnessed Sharjah American Private School, Al Noor International School, and American School of Creative Science securing the next three positions.
The two-weekend long championship, staged at the Manthena American School in Muweilah at Sharjah, has been part of ongoing community engagement efforts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among the youth and their parents through sports.
Individual winners
Muhammed Yassir of Al Noor International School won the top goalscorer title, while Ahmed Morsi of the same school claimed the best goalkeeper title. Muhammed Hamdan of GEMS Millennium School emerged as the player of the tournament.
Healthy competition
Ali Massari Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Federation from UAESUSF, said: “This competition offered an excellent venue for young football enthusiasts to exhibit their abilities, engage in healthy competition and promote physical fitness and sportsmanship.”
Commenting on the championship, Dr Shanila Laiju, CEO Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres UAE, said: “We are happy that we identified new young talents in the field of football with this interschool football championship. In today’s world, sport plays an equally important role as academics for children and hence ‘schools’ became our main choice to begin such an initiative.”
Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, said: “We undertook the Interschool Football Championship as a social engagement initiative. This will help us play a role in enhancing the wellness of our future generation by promoting sports as an integral part of a child’s overall development.”