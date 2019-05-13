Sani sisters Khadeejah and Hafsah Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Carolina Gallo teamed up with Marta Apraiz for the women’s open padel crown, while the Sani sisters Khadeejah and Hafsah took third place at the Seventh Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Ramadan Sports Tournament late on Sunday.

Gallo and Apraiz set aside Retha McFarlane and Bernadette Helena 6-1, 6-3 for the women’s open title, while sisters Hafsah and Khadeejah took third place with a hard-fought 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 win over Barbara Espejo and Gabriela Martinas.

Khadeejah, 30, and Hafsa, 29, who moved to Dubai from Michigan a few years ago, got attracted to padel tennis during a visit to the NAS Sports Tournament two years ago. “We were attracted by the speed of the game and its impact on physical fitness,” Hafsa related.

“Padel tennis is a great sport to play and stay physically fit. This is our first official championship and to have a podium finish is a great achievement. We are now looking forward to the next year when we can come and do better,” she added.

Meanwhile, Surprise will meet Dubai 2021 in the volleyball final that was scheduled to be played later on Monday.

Champions in 2017, Surprise fought back from 1-2 down to defeat Bin Thani 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8, with Moroccan professional Mohammad Al Hachdadi topping the points chart with 29 points, while Cuban pro Bisset Yordan scored 18.

In the second semi-final, former three-time champions Dubai 2021 stopped a battling Fohood Zabeel 25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13 to target a fourth crown. Hernandez Ramos was the lead performer for Dubai 2021 on the night with 26 points, alongside Ahmad Abdul Rahman (17 points) and Mubarak Sultan (13 points), while Czech Republic’s David Kinect (22 points) and Frenchman Rossard Thibault (21 points) led the Fohood Zabeel fightback.

“It was a thrilling game, a great advertisement for volleyball,” Khamis Esmael, UAE national team footballer and owner of Surprise team said.

“Surprise deserve to be in the final for the way they have played right through the tournament, and this win will give their confidence a huge boost because Bin Thani played really well. Now, we just need to show the same kind of resolve in the final by remaining focused,” he added.

Results

Volleyball

Semi-finals: Surprise bt Bin Thani 3-2 (16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8); Dubai 2021 bt Fohood Zabeel 3-2 (25-18, 25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 15-13).

Cricket

Velocity Cricket Club bt The Cricketers Club by 7 runs

Fencing

Women’s Epee International semi-finals: Nardine Botrous (Egypt) bt Salwa Aly (Egypt) 15-11; Kelly Boone (Netherlands) bt Sherwet Aly (Egypt) 14-13. Men’s Epee local semi-final: Mohammad Al Maazmi (Sharjah Club) bt Hamad Al Jallaf (Bani Yas) 15-14; Saif Ahmad (Dubai Fencing Centre) bt Khalifa Al Zarouni (Bani Yas) 13-10.

Padel

Men’s Open: Jose Juan Matea/German Zunica bt Biel Relat Ballester/Carlos Luna 6-2, 6-3. UAE Nationals: Mohammad Al Nuaimi/Ali Sharif Al Marzouqi bt Mohammad Al Marri/Eisa Al Marzooqi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Women’s Open final: Carolina Gallo/Marta Apraiz bt Retha McFarlane/Bernadette Helena 6-1, 6-3. Third-Place: Hafsah Sani/Khadeejah Sani bt Barbara Espejo/Gabriela Martinas 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Teams: Mondia bt Padel Pro 2-0 (6-1, 6-0; 6-1, 6-1).