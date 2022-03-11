On 19 March Fujairah Adventure Park will host the Spartan Trail and Tough Mudder international races at a mega event combining the obstacles course and the trail run race with more than 1,500 participants from the UAE and various countries of the world.
This was announced at a press conference by the organizing committee at the Fujairah Tennis Club in the presence of Hamdan Karam Al Kaabi from Fujairah Holding, Amr Zain Eddin of Fujairah Adventure Park, Tariq Abdullah representing ABH Group, and Duncan Dewes, regional director of the Tough Mudder global race.
Distinctive landscape
Hamdan Karam Al Kaabi said that choosing the Emirate of Fujairah to hold this event was because of its distinctive landscape and wonderful climate that makes it a tourist destination and a suitable place for mountain sports and adventure tourism.
The main race will be 10 km for professional athletes and international participants, while a 5 km race will be for all age groups and fitness levels.