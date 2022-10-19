Abu Dhabi: Frances Tiafoe, the 2022 US Open semi-finalist and No.2-ranked player in the United States, will make his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut this December 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, organisers have revealed.
Tiafoe, 24, is the latest addition to a star-studded line-up of A-list players, including World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, World No.3 Casper Ruud, and defending champion Andrey Rublev. Born in Sierra Leone and raised in humble surroundings in Maryland, USA, Tiafoe reached his highest world ranking – No.19 – last month after becoming the first American since 2006 to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows.