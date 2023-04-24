Abu Dhabi: e& and Manchester City on day surprised four young players from the Talented Player Programme (TPP) at City Football Schools (CFS) in the UAE with a once in a lifetime experience to visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for Manchester City vs Arsenal on April 26.
With the help of a video from Manchester City player Rodri, e& invited the four players — Mohammed, Kias, Mohammad and Itqan — to Manchester. As part of their experience, they will also have the chance to experience a number of different activities from training at the academy to touring the Etihad and more.
Platform for young players
e& has been Manchester City’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009. It partnered with City Football Schools (CFS) last year to support the Talented Player Programme (TPP). The programme aims to provide a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e& UAE, said: “We are proud to support the ‘Talented Player Programme’ developing young talent in the country and providing them a great platform to excel. This opens up new horizons giving them the necessary resources and helping them reach their full potential becoming the next generation of successful athletes. With Manchester City, we plan to bring many of these unique opportunities to nurture and develop players positioning the country on a global sports map.”
Launched in 2019, the programme helps fulfil the potential of footballers and provides guidance from expert coaches from City Football Schools. The TPP has seen over 50 players transition through the programme in the last three years and develop into elite environments.