Ras Al Khaimah: Four world-class runners are set to take part in the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, to be held on February 18.
The elite female category in the highly anticipated race will see the World Athletic Championships Oregon 2022 silver medallist Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya return to the Emirate in a bid to claim the title. With a fourth-place finish in last year’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, Korir will be looking to beat her personal best time of 65:28 as she takes to the start line for the 2023 edition.
Personal best
Korir will face competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, a two-time 5,000-metre Olympic silver medallist, who finished runner-up in Rio de Janeiro 2016, and Tokyo 2020, and holds a personal best half marathon time of 64:22. She also entered the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2022, placing second in a competitive field.
The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in the Chicago Marathon 2022, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best time of 58:26 and recently finished third in the Valencia Half Marathon 2023.
Additionally, race organisers have unveiled a first look at the medal, which will be awarded to all finalists once they cross the finish line at the much-awaited race. Anchored by a unique square shape and a vivid outline of a runner, the medal features an intricate bespoke design.