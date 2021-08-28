Formula One has announced a revised 22-race season with one venue yet to be confirmed.
After this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the following three races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Italy and Russia remain unchanged.
The Turkish Grand Prix is now being held a week later than planned on October 10. The United States Grand Prix retains its original date of October 24 but the races in Mexico and Brazil have been pushed back a week to November 7 and 14 respectively.
The slot due to have been filled by the Australian Grand Prix on November 21 will now be held at another venue, possibly Bahrain or Qatar.
The season concludes with the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on December 5 and the Abu Dhabi finale on December 12.
Revised Formula One 2021 calendar
March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir) — won by Lewis Hamilton
April 18: Emilia Romagna (Imola) — won by Max Verstappen
May 2: Portugal (Portimao) — won by Lewis Hamilton
May 9: Spain (Barcelona) — won by Lewis Hamilton
May 23: Monaco — Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
June 6: Azerbaijan (Baku) — won by Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
June 20: France (Le Castellet) — won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
June 27: Styria, Austria (Spielberg) — won by Max Verstappen
July 4: Austria (Spielberg) — won by Max Verstappen
July 18: Britain (Silverstone) — won by Lewis Hamilton
August 1: Hungary (Budapest) — won by Esteban Ocon
August 29: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) — Sunday
September 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 12: Italy (Monza)
September 26: Russia (Sochi)
October 10: Turkey (Istanbul Park)
October 24: United States (Austin)
November 7: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 14: Brazil (Sao Paulo) November 21: Venue TBC
December 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
December 12: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)