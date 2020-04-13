Action from the Arabian Gulf League match between Al Nasr and Khor Fakkan behind closed doors Image Credit: Alaric Gomes/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Football Association has authorised its professional clubs to temporarily deduct a maximum of 40 per cent of their players’ monthly salaries, provided players earn a minimum of Dh15,000 after deduction.

This was announced by Mohamed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, following the virtual meeting held by the Association’s board on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, and in the presence of the Association’s members.

In the UAE First Division League, Al Dhaheri said clubs are permitted to deduct a maximum of 40 per cent of monthly salaries, provided players earn at least Dh10,000 per month.

In addition, the Association issued an updated decision extending player contracts and moving transfer windows to allow the season on hold due to coronavirus to be completed. This allows players’ expiring contracts to be extended beyond the end of June, in conformity with FIFA’s new guidelines. Transfer deals due to be completed this summer will be delayed until the next season starts.

During the meeting, the recommendations and scenarios for the currently suspended football activity, and the directions recently issued by the Fifa, were mooted.

Al Nuaimi said in a speech during the meeting that health comes first and foremost and that the safety of community members is always most important.