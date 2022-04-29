Abu Dhabi: Fitness fanatics experienced an incredible season of activity this Ramadan at Yas Marina Circuit, with weekly free fitness sessions allowing the Abu Dhabi community to experience the breathtaking sights around the iconic Yas Island track while getting fit as the nation celebrates the holy month.
This Ramadan saw the return of the popular DuYAS and RunYAS on-track challenges, as more than 670 athletes took on the 27.5km run-bike duathlon and the 5km run to test their limits around the 5.28km iconic Yas Marina Circuit.
14 free sessions
Across the festive month, the fitness community throughout the nation’s capital also enjoyed a range of health and fitness activities to celebrate the holy period, with more than 14 free fitness sessions led by experts from across the industry.
The TrainYAS series also saw impressive numbers in attendance for its 24 Ramadan-exclusive training days, with ongoing activities including the year-round ADNOC TrainYAS presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADNOC TrainYAS Ladies presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and TrainAM sessions.
Zumba classes
Whether a fitness junkie or newbie, everyone was able to join in classes led by Les Mills and Strong Nation alongside popular fitness activities including HIIT training and Zumba classes, aimed to support the local Yas Island community to keep fit across Ramadan this year.
To round out the celebrations across the holy month, the ADNOC Ramadan Challenge in partnership with ADNOC saw athletes take on the competition by attending sessions held through the month of Ramadan to earn their chance to win unique health and fitness prizes, with more than 150 of the Abu Dhabi fitness community taking on the challenge throughout the month of fitness at Yas Marina Circuit.