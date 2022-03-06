The Emirates Indoor UAE team (103 runs) took the lead in the 5 match series by defeating Sri Lanka Indoor Cricket (76 runs) in a convincing chase at U-Pro Club. Jay Joshi, debutant for the local team shone with the ball and bat to take home the Player of the Match award. The series is sanctioned by the World Indoor Cricket Federation.

In the match between the U-Pro Development Team and Sri Lanka A saw the home side dominate the game by restricting the Lankans to -5 and then chasing the score by putting up 55 runs. Prem Vyas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Anis Sajan Trophy

Earlier, an opening ceremony to kick-start the series saw the captains take the Spirit of Cricket pledge and also unveil The Anis Sajan Trophy.

Commenting at the ceremony, Manish Kishore, Managing Director of U-Pro Club said: “Today is the start of a historic series between 2 passionate Indoor Cricket nations. With this, starts a new phase for Indoor Cricket in UAE and I am sure UAE will host more international teams at U-Pro and other clubs.

The series is a tribute to the contribution to the efforts of Mr Cricket Anis Sajan who was the flag bearer of Indoor Cricket in UAE for 2 decades. He formed his Danube team by giving the best cricketers in the UAE a chance to play professionally, and then more recently in the last decade, he gave jobs to some of Sri Lanka’s finest Indoor Cricketers. He also supported local organisers and clubs to promote the game.”

Hiran De Mel, Technical Director of Sri Lanka Indoor Cricket said: “Firstly, we thank everyone here in the UAE for giving us such a warm welcome. Special thanks to Manish for organising this series and my best wishes to both teams. I am also happy that U-Pro Club and Ceylon Indoor Cricket Association have bestowed the honour on Anis Sajan. A lot of our indoor cricketers, past and present have praised his work. He fully deserves the honour.”

Anis Sajan spoke of his love for the game: “Indoor Cricket will always be my first love as I have spent so much time playing and managing my teams. I am happy that Manish has brought international indoor cricket to UAE and I wish both teams the very best.”