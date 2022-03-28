Sharjah: The Sharjah Labour Sports Development Authority crowned the winning teams of the fifth edition of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament at a glittering closing ceremony which marked the successful conclusion of the three-month-long event.

Organized by the Authority on the sports fields of Sharjah National Park in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, and Sharjah Sports Club, some 1,400 players forming 97 teams participated in the tournament in five games, namely football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket. The tournament continued every Friday for a period of three months.

The closing ceremony was attended by Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Director of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, and Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Chairman of the organizing company, Reach Target, a number of officials in the sports sector as well as representatives of the participating teams.

Great success

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Salem Al Qaseer affirmed that the fifth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament was crowned with great success, just like the previous editions. He said, “The tournament has succeeded in encouraging workers to have sports as a healthy lifestyle, and at the same time follow the safety requirements adopted in sports events in the country.”

Salem Al Qaseer attributed the success of the tournament to the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow up of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council. They are both interested in encouraging labour sports, he added.

He pointed out that the tournament came to complement the sports boom in Sharjah and to integrate labour sports into the sport scene of the Emirate adding a new chapter in Sharjah’s sports achievements.

He said, “We at LSDA are proud of the great demand and success of the tournament, being the first of its kind in the country. By organizing it, we seek to devote the idea of teamwork, on which sports are based, and to contribute to promoting labour sports.”

Salem Al Qaseer thanked Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Sports Club, the organizing company Reach Target, and all those who contributed in the success of the tournament, including sponsors and institutions from the public and private sectors.

LSDA Chairman Salem Al Qaseer gave away the trophies to the winning teams in the first three places with cups and medals in a grand ceremony. Awards were also given to the teams finished as runners-up and who claimed third spot in the different categories of the longest running tournament of the Emirate.

Gold medal

The winners were in Football, Sharjah Police team was crowned with the gold medal after winning the final match 3-2, against Al Rayes team, which won the silver, and the Skinova Clinic team, which came third. The best player of the tournament went to Nawfal Al Taie from the Sharjah Police team, the best scorer was Ibrahim Afana from Fast team, the best goalkeeper Khalil Bakhash from Al Rayes team, the best manager went to Omar Al Jundi from Fast team, and the best coach was Adel Abdul Karim from Sharjah Police. The Ideal team was Sharjah Cooperative Society football.