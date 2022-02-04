Dubai: UAE Pro League champions Al Jazira thrashed their Tahitian counterparts AS Pirae 4-1 last night and are now just one match away from facing European Champions Chelsea in what would be a mouth-watering clash.
The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 kicked off in dramatic fashion last night and the result now sees Al Jazira meet Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC on Sunday evening at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. And with Thomas Tuchel’s English Premier League side awaiting the winners in the semi-final, there is clearly plenty at stake.
20-yard free kick
Striker Zayed Alameri opened the scoring early on before Ahmed Al Hashmi doubled the lead. The Pride of Abu Dhabi were three up soon after thanks to a superb 20-yard free kick from Serbian defender Milos Kosanovic.
AS Pirae pulled a goal back in the second half but French winger Aboulay Diaby extended the lead with a fine curling strike.
“It’s always good for the players to play in a good ambience. They did well today before the game, during the game and after the game,” said Al Jazira manager Marcel Keizer. He added: “We hope they will come in bigger numbers against Al Hilal. It will be a more difficult game against the AFC champions league winners.”