Abu Dhabi: The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Mobile roadshow featured at Expo 2020 over three days at the venue of the world’s largest event of its kind, in the Sports Arena.
The activation is part of the engagement plans set by FIFA and the Local Organising Committee that aim to positively impact the community. The events and activations is located at Expo 2020, a six-month universal exhibition that attracts visitors from all over the world, and aims to promote an active lifestyle among young people while raising awareness about the competition.
Football fans were able to feast their eyes on and even have their picture taken with the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup Winner’s Trophy. The iconic trophy, which first featured in the 2005 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, sat at the heart of the activation.
Football fans
The crowd favourite Dhabi, the official mascot of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud also featured at the activation, engaging with a new generation of football fans.
Seven international teams will take part in the knock-out tournament, with the opening match taking place on Thursday 3 February between UAE representative Al Jazira FC and the Oceania Football Confederation’s nominee, AS Pirae.
The other five qualified teams are champions of Concacaf (CF Monterrey), UEFA (Chelsea), CONMEBOL (Palmeiras), the AFC (Al Hilal SFC), and CAF (Al Ahly SC).