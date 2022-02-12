Dubai: African champions Al Ahly thrashed Asian powerhouse Al Hilal 4-0 tonight in the third-place match of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 at the Al Nahyan stadium, Abu Dhabi.
It is the third time the Egyptians have won the bronze medal in the tournament with the first coming in 2006 and then in 2020.
Nine men
The match was basically over in the first half as the Saudi club were reduced to nine men following red cards for Matheus Pereira and Mohamed Kanno.
Al Ahly took the lead through a powerful header from Yasser Ibrahim and he got another minutes later. On the stroke of half time Al Ahly got their third thanks to Ahmed Abdel Kader and then midway through the second half they got their fourth with a long range shot from Amr El Solia.