Dubai: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has launched a unique ‘10 Million Steps Challenge’ to mark its 10th anniversary.
The challenge will be a virtual event that will allow participants the freedom to log in their steps from wherever they are. So the steps for the challenge can be calculated either in the comfort of one’s home, or in the gym, or through walks in the park and even while visiting a mall.
The main goal and thrust of the initiative is to reach 10 million steps together under the #WeCanDoIt platform.
Participants are urged to share their steps with the organisers on the #WeCanDoIt handle, irrelevant of the number of steps that have been logged in by the individual.
The steps must then be uploaded on the link available on various FBMA social media platforms or on the official website (www.fbma.ae).
The main goal behind having this challenge is to encourage residents in the UAE to be more active on a daily basis while making fitness a part of their lifestyle.
All participants reaching 10,000 steps for 10 days in-a-row you will automatically enter a raffle draw and stand the chance of winning exclusive prizes.
This unique challenge is open to all and it is scheduled to kick-off from October 1 and go on until October 10.