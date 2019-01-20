Dubai: Ethiopia’s Guye Adola, who created a sensation two years ago by recording the fastest marathon debut, will return with an eye on the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon title next Friday (January 25).
Adola made his debut with timing of 2h:03m:46s when finishing runner-up behind world record holder Eliud Kipchoge at the 2017 Berlin Marathon.
This remains the seventh fastest of all time over the classic 42.195km distance and makes him the fastest man in the elite field.
The 28-year-old Marathon Newcomer of the Year in 2017 was leading in Berlin until around the 40km before Kenya’s Olympic Champion Kipchoge finally managed to overhaul him and win by just 14 seconds.
Adola’s debut timing makes him the second fastest Ethiopian marathon runner of all time behind Kenenisa Bekele and ahead of former world record-holder and three-time Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon winner Haile Gebrselassie. “I really enjoyed everything about my marathon debut until the last few kilometres,” said Adola, who will make his third start at the marathon distance in Dubai after withdrawing from the 2018 Frankfurt Marathon due to illness in October.
In 2014, he established a 59m:06s course record and personal best at the New Delhi Half Marathon. In the same year he won a bronze medal at the World Half Marathon Championships.
“Adola certainly made a name for himself in Berlin in 2017, but injury and illness have contrived to prevent him from making further inroads in the sport,” said event director Peter Connerton. “Our event has a reputation for producing fast times and this could well be the opportunity and the venue Adola needs to re-establish himself among the world’s best,” he added.
Connerton also said: “Dubai has produced 13 of the fastest-ever 50 men’s times in Marathon history as well as 12 of the fastest-ever 50 women’s times.”
