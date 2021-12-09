Formula One and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday extended their partnership for 10 more year, meaning the world’s biggest motorsport on the calendar will continue to come to Yas Marina Circuit until at least 2030.
Formula One announced on Twitter that Abu Dhabi have extended their deal to host high-energy races — with the inaugural race back in 2009 — well into the future as the UAE capital further cements itself as one of the top venues on the F1 calendar.
The deal also means the Abu Dhabi will continue to host the final race of the Formula 1 season in its now traditional slot to bring the curtain down on the year-long campaign.
F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "The promoter always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for the many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that are ahead of us."