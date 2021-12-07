Dubai: Mastercard will be providing football fans a lifetime opportunity to connect with their passion for sport and interact with football legend Luis Figo alongside the Uefa Champions League Trophy on Friday (December 10).
The latest in their Priceless Surprise will take place at Mastercard Cube at Expo 2020 Dubai. This is the second of their efforts after Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram’s visit on November 26.
Football enthusiasts can follow the trophy to the Mastercard Cube where they will be able to meet with and take photos alongside the Portuguese legend Luis Figo from 5 pm to 6 pm in a meet-and-greet session.
Mastercard Priceless Surprise with Luis Figo
Date: Friday, December 10, 2021
Time: 5pm – 6pm
Location: Mastercard Cube at Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai
Note: Open to all to attend, no prior registration is needed. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.