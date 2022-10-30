Dubai: The inaugural DP World Padel Championship 2022 will kick off at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Monday. Competitions will be held in men’s and women’s categories, with 17 national teams in each section. The championship, held in Dubai for the first time, offers a purse of Dh2 million.

Exciting clashes on the cards as Spain, who are atop the men’s team world rankings, are in Group A along with Uruguay, Britain, and Portugal. Argentina, who finished second and are a six-time champions, lead Group B, which includes Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Brazil, ranked third in the world, led Group C. The UAE national team, who are making their debut in the championships, Chile and Ecuador are the other teams in the same group.

The women’s competition draw also promises thrilling duels as Spain, the top-ranked team, led Group A and will face Germany, the US, and Chile. Argentina, ranked second in the world and holder of the women’s title four times, are heading Group A with Belgium, Uruguay, and Japan also drawn in the same group.

Third-ranked Italy top Group C with Mexico, the Netherlands, and Portugal. France lead Group D, with Brazil, Paraguay, Sweden, and debutants UAE rounding out the field.

The International Padel Federation’s flagship biennial tournament will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and hosted by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) in association with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET).

The draw ceremony at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters on Saturday was attended by Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the tournament; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation; members of the organising committee and a number of coaches and players of the participating teams.

Rodri Ovide, coach of the Argentine team, is confident about his team’s chances at the tournament.