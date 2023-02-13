Dubai: The curtain fell on the competitions of the fifth and final round of the UAE International Jet Ski Championship on February 12, which was held on Abu Dhabi’s breakwater, with a distinguished participation of 60 competitors in 11 racing categories. There was an international presence of participants from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Hungary, Japan, Morocco, Jordan, Palestine and Hungary.

The first place in the GP1 standing category went to the Emirati Omar Abdullah Rashid, the Japanese Yuma Kawasaki came second and the Emirati Khalifa Belselah third.

In the GP3 seated category, the podium was taken by Emiratis Khalifa Al Marzouqi in first place, Abdullah Al Hammadi in second place, and Jamal Al Janahi third.

In the standing GP2 category, Saeed Mohammed Al Awadi won the first place, the Emirati Hamad Issa Al Hammadi came second, and the Qatari Walid Al Sharshini came third.

In the GP2 seated category, the Qatari Khaled Al Mohannadi won the first place, the Emirati Amer Houair came second, and the Emirati Khaled Al Mazmi ranked third.

3.1 category

And through the junior competitions, the Kuwaiti Youssef Ramadan finished first in the 3.1 category, while the Emirati Saud Mohammad Al Awadi won the first place in the 3.2 category, and the Emirati Ali Issa Al Ali came first in the 3.3 category.

The competitions of the various categories continued through the Seated GP4 category, with Ahmed Al Haremi from Bahrain coming in first place, Kuwaiti Youssef Al Shraidah came second and Emirati Ahmed Al Hammadi third.

In the professional category, Huraiz Al Murr bin Huraiz came first, Saud Al Nuaimi came second, and Mohammed Mohsen third.

In the GP1 seat category, Emirati Khalifa Belselah came first, and Kasza Stefan from Hungary came in the second place, and Rashid Al Tayer came third.

The fun was present through the category of show movements, with the Emirati show champion Rashid Al Mulla winning the center, the Moroccan Yassin Fadeli came second, and the Saudi Faris Bahdaq came third.