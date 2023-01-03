Al Dhaheri has achieved outstanding results in karting winning his first championship, the WSK Euro Series in the 60 Mini category, at the age of nine followed by the WSK Super Master Series in 2019. In 2021, he transitioned to the OKJ class, winning the WSK Champions Cup and the WSK Super Master Series and is now focusing his efforts on preparing the switch to cars.

Moving to single-seaters, will present Al Dhaheri with the toughest challenge of his career, which is why joining the Prema Powerteam is such an exciting development. Prema is one of the oldest and most successful Italian motorsport teams and gives drivers a pathway for developing and graduating through the different formulas right up to F1. Al Dhaheri has already started working with the team to prepare for 2023, producing some impressive testing performances which prove that he is ready for the next step in his racing career.

Huge potential

Angelo Rosin - Team Principal at Prema Racing said, “We are happy to welcome Al Dhaheri to our team. He is very young but at the same time, very qualified as his winning progression in karting has demonstrated. He showed he has huge potential and room for improvement in early testing, and we will provide him with our support as he learns his ropes with single-seater racing like every rookie driver has to do. As we always say, working with young drivers to help them progress and improve is our mission and to see them succeed is our reward, so we are eager to see where Rashid will go from here.”