Dubai: Amenah Almuhairi, a 13-year-old Emirati Freestyle Snowboarder, has become the first female athlete to represent the UAE in an International Freestyle Snowboarding competition.
Not only did she compete against another athlete from Croatia who has just returned back from the Beijing Olympics, but Amenah also brought home a total of 11 medals from 3 competitions, organized by the FIS (International Ski Federation) in the Platak Open 2 competition.
Her international medals include 6 gold for Slopestyle & Big Air events for Under 16 age group, 2 silver & 3 bronze medals for Slopestyle & Big Air in Overall categories.
Training abroad
Amenah is already an accomplished Freestyle Snowboarder, having won 4 UAE National Championships from 2018 to 2021. She’s the only female snowboarder to be sponsored by Ski Dubai, her home club, where she continues her training when she is not training abroad in countries such as Austria, Switzerland, France & Bosnia.
Amenah also won Female Athlete of the Year 2021 from Gulf Youth Sports, a huge achievement in itself where a combination of public votes, online votes and judges voted for Amenah to win this title in a relatively new sport in the UAE.