Fujairah: The AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Championship came to a stunning conclusion today with the UAE taking home the most medals courtesy of excellent performances across the Amateur and Professional divisions.
The UAE took the lead in the national rankings, beating Brazil in second and Colombia in third.
Dramatic day
The championship saw heated contests with plenty fervour, rivalry, and superb skills. The dramatic final day concluded as Commando Group Academy took the title, surpassing AFNT, which finished second and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third.
Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, chairman of the UAE Taekwondo Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member, were among the guests who attended the competitions on the second day.
Zayed Al Kathiri, the star of Baniyas Club and the national team, won the gold medal in the 62kg weight category at the championship, his first official competition in the black belt division. He defeated Brazilian Bruno Borges in a match that stoked the passion of the spectators.
First black belt
“I am overjoyed with this first black belt accomplishment. Competitions in this category are different from others as the participants are very strong and experienced. I approached most of my fights today with optimism, careful analysis of my opponents’ styles, and a total dedication to the technical staff’s instructions, all of which contributed to this success.”
Elsewhere, Obaid Salem Al Nuaimi of the Al Jazira Club, who took gold in the 56kg professional division, added, “The path to success was not simple considering the presence of a group of the strongest opponents.”