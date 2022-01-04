Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi has announced an agreement with Manchester City, which establishes the legendary hotel as the club’s Official Luxury Hotel Partner. The partnership will see the Emirates Palace brand featured across City’s facilities, including Etihad Stadium, their training ground, and on the team’s training kit.
The hotel has previously been used by Manchester City’s first team as a base during warm weather training visits to the UAE. In addition, City Football Schools based in Abu Dhabi use the pitch facilities at the hotel to host educational and community sessions with children in the region. The delending English Premier League champions, founded in 1880, have won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven league titles - including five Premier League crowns - six FA Cups and eight League Cups.
“The partnership with Manchester City reinforces Emirates Palace’s position as the ultimate destination for sports, leisure and recreational facilities in the capital of the UAE. With our Fifa-approved football pitch and other award-winning facilities, we are excited to be the training ground for the English Premier League Club and to host educational and training sessions for sports enthusiasts and children and of the region,” said Michael Koth, General Manager & Area Vice President Operations Middle East, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.
Along with the professional football pitch, Emirates palace boasts a 1.3km stretch of private beach, two swimming pools, four tennis and padel courts, a cricket field, a beach volleyball court and a fully equipped watersports centre.