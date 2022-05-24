Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) signed a partnership agreement to support the activities of the Al Wathba Cycling Team. The agreement aims to encourage increased participation in sport to ensure health and wellbeing of the community.
The agreement falls in line with ENEC’s social responsibility commitment of providing support to the community. ENEC supports a wide range of events and activities that contribute to economic growth and social prosperity in the UAE.
In addition, the agreement comes in line with ENEC’s approach to ensure fit and healthy lives for the teams of the Barakah Plant, and the ongoing collaboration that supports activities of the community in the UAE. The Barakah Plant is leading the largest efforts to accelerate the decarbonization of the UAE’s power sector to support the achievement of Net Zero 2050, ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for current and future generations.
Bicycle races
Under this partnership agreement, ENEC will sponsor the activities and events of the Al Wathba Cycling Team, including bicycle races that will encourage all segments of society to practice this sport. The partnership will also enhance community awareness on the importance of fitness and sport in general.
During the new season, the Al Wathba Cycling Team will organize a cycling event at the site of the Barakah Plant, and the club will participate in an open and wider cycling competition in the Al Dhafra Region.
Al Wathba Cycling Team, a community team, established in 2016 in Abu Dhabi, has a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles though cycling. It has a wide range of cyclists including multi-nationalities from both genders.