Dubai: The Emirates Dubai 7s, part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, has announced the pools and match schedules for the festival, taking place on December 2-3.
The 16-team men’s competition involves four pools of four teams each, while the 12-team women’s event sees the teams divided into three pools of four.
In the men’s event, Pool A sees current No 1 and 2022 Series champions Australia together with South Africa, Great Britain and Kenya. Pool B sees Olympic gold medallists Fiji play Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay. Pool C features third-seed France taking on Ireland, Spain and Uganda. Finally, Pool D has Samoa, the USA, Canada and Japan.
The three-pool women’s event sees Australia, the USA, Canada and China compete in Pool A. France, New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil will compete in Pool B. Pool C features Fiji, Ireland, Spain and Japan.
Matches will be played across two pitches and will kick off at 9am UAE local time on December 2 with Ireland competing against Spain in women’s Pool C. Following two full days of action-packed rugby matches the women’s final will take place at The Sevens Stadium at 6:56pm December 3, followed by the men’s final at 7:26pm.
Centrepiece of the festival
The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be the centrepiece of the Emirates Dubai 7s, which has hosted the series since its inception in 1999, as some of the world’s best rugby 7s players take to the pitch.
Participation in sports is also growing at the festival, with the addition of a new fitness competition, WODON3, an inclusive fitness competition for fitness elites as well as novice athletes looking to push their limits. This will join the Invitational Tournament favourites of Rugby 7s, 10s, Netball presented by Nakheel Community Management and Cricket presented by Dulsco, featuring male and female participants from 32 countries.
Ticket options for the sporting weekend include the ultimate Hangar Hospitality for an upscale and all-access experience, Weekend General Admission and Weekend Reserved Seating, as well as single-day tickets that are available in limited quantities. Children under 12 years of age gain free entry during the weekend.