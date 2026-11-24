Whether you are heading to the stadium for the rugby, the music or the festival atmosphere, here is everything you need to know ahead of the weekend.

Running from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, the 2026 event promises to be one of its biggest yet, with the addition of HSBC SVNS 3 bringing more international teams and matches to Dubai.

Dubai: The Emirates Dubai 7s returns this weekend, bringing three days of international rugby, live music and entertainment to The Sevens Stadium as one of the UAE's biggest sporting festivals celebrates another edition.

The festival has been running since 1970 and has developed into one of the biggest annual sporting and social events in the region.

Some of the standout fixtures include New Zealand against Fiji in both competitions, while the men's tournament will also feature a meeting between South Africa and Argentina.

In the women's competition, New Zealand, Fiji, Japan and Canada are in Pool B, with Australia, France, Spain and the USA drawn in Pool A.

The men's competition will see New Zealand, Fiji, Spain and France compete in Pool B, while South Africa, Australia, Argentina and the USA make up Pool A.

The men's and women's competitions will each feature eight of the world's leading teams, with New Zealand returning as defending champions after winning both titles in Dubai last year.

International rugby will once again be at the heart of the festival, with the HSBC SVNS Series returning to Dubai for the opening round of its 2026/27 season.

The addition means international rugby will be played on the opening day of the festival for the first time, making Friday an even bigger attraction for rugby supporters.

China, Mexico, Poland, Colombia and Samoa have qualified for the women's tournament, with one further team still to be confirmed.

The tournament will feature emerging rugby nations competing for promotion to HSBC SVNS 2, giving them an opportunity to progress through the international rugby sevens pathway.

One of the biggest changes for 2026 is the introduction of HSBC SVNS 3, which will bring another 12 men's and women's teams into the international competition, alongside the main SVNS Series.

There will also be local artists and DJs performing across the festival's stages throughout the three days.

The performances will take place as part of the festival's music programme, with Beats on 2 hosting the headline DJ sets.

Away from the rugby, the music programme is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the weekend, with several well-known international performers taking to the stages.

With competitions taking place across different pitches and areas of the venue, there will be plenty to watch beyond the main international rugby action.

There is much more to Emirates Dubai 7s than international rugby, with a range of competitions giving amateur athletes and community teams the opportunity to get involved.

Children under 15 can enter for free on Friday, while discounted tickets are available for younger visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

Fancy dress is another popular part of the Emirates Dubai 7s experience, with this year's official theme being 'Around the World.'

There will also be a larger indoor supervised soft-play area for younger visitors, although parents must remain with their children.

There are several ticket options available depending on how much of the festival visitors want to experience.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.