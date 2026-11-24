This is your guide for the Emirates Dubai 7s festival weekend
Dubai: The Emirates Dubai 7s returns this weekend, bringing three days of international rugby, live music and entertainment to The Sevens Stadium as one of the UAE's biggest sporting festivals celebrates another edition.
Running from Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29, the 2026 event promises to be one of its biggest yet, with the addition of HSBC SVNS 3 bringing more international teams and matches to Dubai.
Alongside the world's leading men's and women's rugby sevens teams, visitors can enjoy a packed programme of community sports, live performances, family activities and entertainment, with headline acts including Akon, Melanie C and Jax Jones.
Whether you are heading to the stadium for the rugby, the music or the festival atmosphere, here is everything you need to know ahead of the weekend.
The 56th edition of Emirates Dubai 7s takes place from Friday November 27 to Sunday November 29, at The Sevens Stadium on Al Ain Road, Dubai.
The venue is approximately 20 minutes from central Dubai and will host three days of sporting competitions and entertainment.
The festival has been running since 1970 and has developed into one of the biggest annual sporting and social events in the region.
This year's edition will feature 28 international teams, 70 international rugby matches and a variety of additional sporting competitions and activities.
International rugby will once again be at the heart of the festival, with the HSBC SVNS Series returning to Dubai for the opening round of its 2026/27 season.
The men's and women's competitions will each feature eight of the world's leading teams, with New Zealand returning as defending champions after winning both titles in Dubai last year.
The men's competition will see New Zealand, Fiji, Spain and France compete in Pool B, while South Africa, Australia, Argentina and the USA make up Pool A.
In the women's competition, New Zealand, Fiji, Japan and Canada are in Pool B, with Australia, France, Spain and the USA drawn in Pool A.
Some of the standout fixtures include New Zealand against Fiji in both competitions, while the men's tournament will also feature a meeting between South Africa and Argentina.
The HSBC SVNS competition will run across Saturday and Sunday, with the finals and trophy presentations taking place on Sunday.
One of the biggest changes for 2026 is the introduction of HSBC SVNS 3, which will bring another 12 men's and women's teams into the international competition, alongside the main SVNS Series.
The tournament will feature emerging rugby nations competing for promotion to HSBC SVNS 2, giving them an opportunity to progress through the international rugby sevens pathway.
The men's competition will feature Hong Kong China, Canada, Chile, Italy, Samoa and Zimbabwe.
China, Mexico, Poland, Colombia and Samoa have qualified for the women's tournament, with one further team still to be confirmed.
HSBC SVNS 3 begins on Friday, November 27, with its finals taking place on Saturday, November 28.
The addition means international rugby will be played on the opening day of the festival for the first time, making Friday an even bigger attraction for rugby supporters.
Away from the rugby, the music programme is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the weekend, with several well-known international performers taking to the stages.
The confirmed headline acts include:
Akon: The American singer will perform on Saturday, November 28, bringing some of his biggest hits to Dubai.
Melanie C: The Spice Girls star will also headline on Saturday, with a DJ performance.
Jax Jones: The British DJ and producer is scheduled to perform on Sunday, November 29.
The performances will take place as part of the festival's music programme, with Beats on 2 hosting the headline DJ sets.
There will also be local artists and DJs performing across the festival's stages throughout the three days.
There is much more to Emirates Dubai 7s than international rugby, with a range of competitions giving amateur athletes and community teams the opportunity to get involved.
The 2026 programme includes:
Rugby: Men's and women's amateur competitions alongside the international tournaments.
Netball: Competitions presented by Dubai Holding Community Management.
Cricket: A tournament presented by Dulsco Group.
Rebound Padel: Padel competitions for participants.
WODON3: Fitness competitions featuring elite athletes.
Gaelic football: Making its debut at this year's festival.
The international invitational rugby competitions will also feature teams representing countries including Argentina, Brazil, China, South Africa and Spain.
With competitions taking place across different pitches and areas of the venue, there will be plenty to watch beyond the main international rugby action.
Families will also have plenty of reasons to attend, with Friday designated as Family Friday.
Visitors can expect an extended children's zone, family-friendly activities, local entertainment and the chance to try the festival's new zip-line attractions.
There will also be a larger indoor supervised soft-play area for younger visitors, although parents must remain with their children.
Fancy dress is another popular part of the Emirates Dubai 7s experience, with this year's official theme being 'Around the World.'
Saturday will feature a fancy-dress competition, with visitors in their best costumes having the opportunity to win a prize.
Children under 15 can enter for free on Friday, while discounted tickets are available for younger visitors on Saturday and Sunday.
There are several ticket options available depending on how much of the festival visitors want to experience.
Friday day pass
AED 75
Saturday day pass
AED 455
Sunday day pass
AED 455
Three-day general admission
AED 595
Three-day family pass
AED 1,136
Reserved standard seating
AED 695
Reserved premium seating
AED 825
The three-day family pass covers two adults and two children.
There are also hospitality packages available, with Sunroom daily tickets starting at AED 1,925 and weekend packages from AED 3,250.
Friday is the most affordable entry option, while Saturday and Sunday offer access to the main HSBC SVNS competition and headline music performances.
Tickets can be purchased through the official Emirates Dubai 7s website.
All tickets are digital and can be accessed through the Emirates Dubai 7s app.