Dubai: Emirates Cricket’s coaching and high-performance team is on the search to unearth UAE-based fast bowling talent to bolster their existing National Team players’ roster.
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket Director of Cricket and Head Coach, said: “Emirates Cricket is experiencing a strong upward trajectory in exposure to high-profile matches and high-performing teams, this combined with a very competitive playing calendar in the months leading into the (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023 has afforded our team with the opportunity to pursue means to identify talent on offer in the UAE.
“Through this search we want to bolster our depth of talent, develop and assimilate them into the National team set-up. This is the chance for male players (aged 18 to 32) within the UAE to step up and showcase their fast-bowling talent.”
All interested 18 to 32 year-old male fast bowlers, residing in the UAE with a valid Emirates ID, are invited to attend the Fast-Bowlers Session on Sunday, March 13 from 5pm to 9pm at the ICC Academy in Dubai Sports City, where Robin Singh, Mudassar Nazar, Selector and Head of National Academy Programme, along with their staff will oversee the session and identify potential talent to take the next potential steps toward joining the UAE National Team representative players’ roster.